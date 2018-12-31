Activision Blizzard plans to terminate CFO Neumann

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc on Monday said it intends to terminate Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann for reasons unrelated to the video game publisher’s financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures.

Neumann has been placed on a paid leave of absence from the company, Activision Blizzard said, adding that Neumann will get an opportunity to demonstrate why termination of his employment is not justified.

Activision said in a regulatory filing here Chief Corporate Officer Dennis Durkin will assume the duties of CFO effective Jan. 1 until the issue is resolved. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)