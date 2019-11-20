Wargaming, Activision Blizzard defeat attack by GAT in Federal Circuit

A 2010 patent on a system of syncing the rewards earned by online-game characters with those earned by their virtual steeds, robots and pets was obvious in light of the 2003 handbook for the role-playing dice game “Dungeons & Dragons,” a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a 2018 ruling by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which invalidated a patent that South Korea-based Game and Technology Co Ltd (GAT) had accused Activision Blizzard Inc’s “World of Warcraft” and Wargaming Group Co’s “World of Tanks” and “World of Warplanes” of infringing in 2015.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37n2OiM