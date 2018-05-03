FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 3, 2018 / 7:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc reported a 15.7 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted revenue on Thursday, helped by robust sales for its blockbuster videogame, “Call of Duty”.

The company’s profit rose to $500 million, or 65 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $426 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total adjusted revenue rose to $1.38 billion from $1.20 billion.

Shares of the company were halted after Dow Jones inadvertently published the results ahead of time. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.