Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue

May 3 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc reported a 15.7 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted revenue on Thursday, helped by robust sales for its blockbuster videogame, “Call of Duty”.

The company’s profit rose to $500 million, or 65 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $426 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total adjusted revenue rose to $1.38 billion from $1.20 billion.

Shares of the company were halted after Dow Jones inadvertently published the results ahead of time. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)