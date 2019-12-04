9th Circuit resuscitates RICO class action by Actos buyers

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived economic-loss claims against Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly Co, joint developers of the diabetes drug Actos, by a union benefit plan and five individual purchasers who claim the companies actively misled regulators and physicians about the risk that the drug could cause bladder cancer.

The decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses the dismissal of the potential class action in Los Angeles and widens an existing split between four other circuits on whether individual patients and insurers can sue under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

