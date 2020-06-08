IN BRIEF: Justices reject Takeda, Eli Lilly appeal in Actos racketeering case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly Co to review a ruling that resuscitated a lawsuit accusing them of defrauding patients and benefit plans by not disclosing that the diabetes drug Actos increases users’ risk of developing bladder cancer.

The justices declined to take the drugmakers up on what they said was an “ideal opportunity” to address a circuit split that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deepened in December when it revived the proposed nationwide racketeering class action.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3f4BI2W