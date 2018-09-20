FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 11:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi's ACWA Power delays plans for IPO - sources

Hadeel Al Sayegh

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian utility developer ACWA Power IPO-ACPO.SE has delayed plans for an initial public offering, originally envisaged for this year, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

It is the latest company to delay a public listing in Saudi Arabia at a time when the government is focused on attracting more investment to the market under its push to move the economy away from a dependence on oil revenues.

A spokesman for ACWA Power declined to comment. The company has $30 billion of assets under management and counts Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund as a shareholder. (Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
