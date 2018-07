(Corrects to $2.3 bln from $2.2 bln in headline)

July 2 (Reuters) - Data mining firm Acxiom on Monday agreed to sell its marketing solutions division to Interpublic Group of Companies Inc for $2.3 billion in cash.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2018, the companies said. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)