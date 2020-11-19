4th Circuit upholds Lowe’s win in manager's ADA lawsuit

A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that Lowe’s Companies Inc was not in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) when it offered a severance package and early retirement to a manager who had several knee surgeries.

Affirming a lower court ruling, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Lowe’s had attempted to provide reasonable accommodation to plaintiff Charles Elledge and was not obligated to reassign him to a new position if he was not the most qualified person for the job.

