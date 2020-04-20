Employer can use evidence acquired after firing toward ADA claim status – 9th Circ

Employers can use information they acquire after firing an employee to show that the worker was not a “qualified individual” protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal appeals court held Friday on an issue that has split the circuits.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the 3rd, 5th and 6th Circuits in allowing Utah-based Trax International Corp. to use after-acquired information about an employee to rebut her claim that she was qualified to perform the job.

