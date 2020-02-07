IN BRIEF: Boss-induced migraines aren’t an ADA disability – 2nd Circuit

A sales representative who suffered from debilitating migraines as a result of stress he attributed to working with his supervisors did not have a “disability” under the Americans with Disabilities Act, even given the broader reading that Congress mandated in the 2008 ADA Amendments Act, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday.

The opinion affirms a ruling by the federal court in Manhattan, where Ronald Woolf filed suit after Bloomberg LP fired him in 2014. Woolf alleged the company had denied his reasonable-accommodation requests to be transferred to a different position, or to remain in sales under a different management team.

