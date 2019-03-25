Israel's Adama eyes crop spraying via drone with Tactical Robotics

JERUSALEM, March 25 (Reuters) - Adama, an Israel-based provider of crop-protection products, has partnered with Tactical Robotics to determine the feasibility for spraying crops with drones, the companies said on Monday.

Israel-based Tactical Robotics has developed an unmanned vertical takeoff aircraft called the Cormorant that can carry a payload of up to 764 kilograms including fuel, does not require an airstrip and can be transported by truck.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will work to develop the Cormorant for aerial spraying and other agricultural uses in addition to current uses such as cargo services and fire-fighting, they said.

China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) controls Adama, the world’s biggest producer of generic crop protection products. Adama last week reported a 10 percent rise in sales in 2018 to $3.9 billion but an 11 percent decline in net profit to $249 million. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)