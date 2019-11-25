Regulatory News - Americas
November 25, 2019 / 1:12 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

FDA declines to approve Adamis Pharma's Zimhi to treat opioid overdose

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp said on Monday its opioid overdose treatment was rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In a letter to the company, the FDA raised questions about the treatment’s chemistry and manufacturing but not about its safety or effectiveness, Adamis said.

The drug Zimhi is a naloxone pre-filled single dose syringe used for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.

Reporting by Shivani Singh and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below