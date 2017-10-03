FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adani aims to tie-up funding for Australia project by March
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 3, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 17 days ago

Adani aims to tie-up funding for Australia project by March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - India’s Adani Enterprises Ltd aims to tie-up financing for its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia by March 2018, a senior company executive told Reuters, adding it would look to sell a minority stake in the project to help raise funds.

Adani’s planned project in the remote Galilee basin in north-east Australia has been delayed for years after opposition from environmental groups forced banks to stay away from funding what is the biggest coal mine in the country.

“By the end of this financial year, all things will be in place,” Jeyakumar Janakaraj, chief executive officer of Adani Australia, said in a phone interview, referring to the year ending in March.

While physical construction at the mine is scheduled to start in the next few weeks, Janakaraj said the company was in talks to secure export credits and lease out mining activities.

“The company is in advanced discussions in all these cases with merely term sheets under final negotiations,” he said.

Janakaraj added Adani was looking to sell minority equity stakes in the coal mine project, which also includes a rail line, to financial institutions and contractors to help with the funding.

Adani is looking to achieve a debt-to-equity ratio of 45:55 for the mine and 70:30 for the rail project, he said.

Adani has been counting on a A$900 million Australian dollar ($704 million) loan from Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) for its rail project.

Janakaraj, however, said it may not have to borrow from NAIF. “If the commercial banks take off all the debt then we will not have any need for NAIF as there will be no gap.”

$1 = 1.2778 Australian dollars Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.