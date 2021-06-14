Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

Adani shares fall after India securities depository freezes foreign funds' accounts

By Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Shares of Adani group companies fell by about 5% to 18% on Monday, after the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) froze the accounts of three foreign funds that are among the top stakeholders in the firms.

Adani Enterprises and Nifty 50-listed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top losers, plunging more than 15% each.

The NSDL has frozen the accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund, its website shows without citing a reason for the freeze.

The freeze on the three accounts could be because of insufficient disclosure of information related to beneficial ownership, according to a report here in the Economic Times.

The funds have an investment of 435 billion Indian rupees ($6 billion) in Adani group companies, according to the report.

An Adani spokesman did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Reuters was unable to reach NSDL for comment.

($1 = 73.1300 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

