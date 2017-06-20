FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Adobe reports 26.7 pct jump in quarterly revenue
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 2 months ago

Adobe reports 26.7 pct jump in quarterly revenue

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc reported a 26.7 percent jump in revenue, the 13th straight quarter of increase, as more customers subscribed to its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which include Photoshop.

The company's net income rose to $374.4 million, or 75 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 2, from $244.1 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.77 billion from $1.40 billion, the company said on Tuesday.

Adobe has been benefiting from a shift to cloud-based subscription services, which have a more predictable revenue stream as opposed to revenue earned through the sale of packaged-licensed software.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Pushkala A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.