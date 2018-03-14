FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank hires banks for U.S. dollar bond - lead bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , the emirate’s second largest bank by assets, has mandated Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, Mizuho and SMBC Nikko to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings ahead of a potential U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale, a document by one of the banks showed.

The meetings will start on March 15 in New York and will end on March 19 in London. A five-year bond of benchmark size - which normally means of at least $500 million - will follow, subject to market conditions.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

