Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank hires banks for U.S. dollar bond - lead bank

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , the emirate’s second largest bank by assets, has mandated Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, Mizuho and SMBC Nikko to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings ahead of a potential U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale, a document by one of the banks showed.

The meetings will start on March 15 in New York and will end on March 19 in London. A five-year bond of benchmark size - which normally means of at least $500 million - will follow, subject to market conditions.