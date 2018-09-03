FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 3:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Abu Dhabi Comml Bank says it is in early merger talks with two banks

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has begun exploratory talks for a potential merger with two other Abu Dhabi lenders, it said on Monday.

ADCB, majority owned by the Abu Dhabi government, is in talks with Union National Bank (UNB) and separately with unlisted Al Hilal Bank, it said in a disclosure to the Abu Dhabi Securities Market.

Discussions with both UNB and Al Hilal are at a very preliminary stage, the ADCB statement said. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho and Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman)

