South Africa's Adcock Ingram sees HY headline earnings up 27 pct

Jan 16 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram forecast on Tuesday an at least 27 percent rise in half-year headline earnings per share.

Adcock, which agreed in September to buy Genop Holdings, a supplier of contact lenses and surgical and skincare products, said it expected headline earnings per share to rise by at least 40 South African cents in the six-month period ended Dec. 31 from 148.6 South African cents in the same period last year. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)