JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram on Tuesday posted a 25.5 percent increase in full-year profit as margins were boosted by higher demand for antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV.

The drugmaker reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended June 30 of 387.7 cents versus 308.9 cents in the same period a year ago.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Nomvelo Chalumbira)