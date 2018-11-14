Financials
Swiss exchange investigating Addex Therapeutics reporting breaches

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s bourse SIX has opened an investigation into Addex Therapeutics over possible violations of regular reporting obligations and provisions regarding ad hoc publicity, the exchange said on Wednesday.

“The investigation was initiated following the issuer’s failure to make several required reports using Connexor Reporting, the electronic reporting platform intended for that purpose, since April 2017,” SIX said.

Among other issues, Addex had failed to submit financial reports and omitted to report resolutions of its annual general meeting, SIX said, adding it suspected Addex provided lacking information under ad hoc publicity rules when it appointed two new board members at a shareholder’s meeting on June 20. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

