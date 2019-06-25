Addiko bank plans to raise up to 258 mln eur in IPO

VIENNA, June 25 (Reuters) - Austria-based bank Addiko, which has a strong presence in the Balkans, plans to raise up to 258 million euros ($293.66 million) from a placing of new shares in Vienna, it said on Tuesday.

Addiko said it would offer 9,750,001 shares and an over-allotment option of up to 1,462,500 existing shares in a price range of 19 to 23 euros per share.

The bookbuilding period is scheduled for June 25 to July 9. First day of trading is planned for July 11. ($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Arno Schuetze Editing by Riham Alkousaa)