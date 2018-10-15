FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 15, 2018 / 2:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Advent starts preparations for IPO, sale of Addiko bank -sources

Arno Schuetze

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Private equity group Advent is starting preparations for an initial public offering or sale of its Vienna-based bank Addiko, which has a strong presence in the Balkans, people close to the matter said.

The buyout group is working with Goldman Sachs and Citi on an exit process, which will primarily focus on a potential stock market listing, while also allowing suitors to bid for the lender which emerged from collapsed Hypo Alpe Adria.

Advent, and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Citi was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8629 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.