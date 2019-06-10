Addiko Bank plans to list on Vienna Stock Exchange

VIENNA, June 10 (Reuters) - Vienna-based Addiko Bank, which is focused on the Balkans and is majority-owned by private equity group Advent, plans to list on the Vienna Stock Exchange this year, it said on Monday.

Reuters reported in October that Advent was preparing for an initial public offering or sale of Addiko, a legacy of failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria’s aggressive expansion. Hypo’s Balkan network was sold to Advent and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for about 200 million euros ($226 million) in 2014. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by David Evans)