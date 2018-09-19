Adecco sees slowdown in revenue growth so far in Q3

ZURICH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Adecco has seen a slowdown in growth so far in the third quarter, the world’s largest staffing company said on Wednesday ahead of its investor day in London.

Revenues increased by 2 percent organically and adjusted for trading days in July and August, with volume trends in early September indicating a slight deceleration over these prior two months, the Swiss group said.

That compares with a 4 percent rise in the second quarter.

“Recent trading has been more challenging than expected, driven by Continental Europe,” Chief Executive Alain Dehaze said in a statement.

“We are already taking the appropriate measures to adjust our costs to reflect this lower growth environment. Our commitment to the group’s transformation and digitisation remains unchanged,” he added. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Maria Sheahan)