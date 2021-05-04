Adecco sees recovery in the United States hiring market

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Adecco Group is seeing an improvement in the hiring market in the United States, Chief Financial Officer Coram Williams said on Tuesday, as President Joe Biden’s stimulus package and vaccine roll out revives the economy.

“We are seeing an acceleration in the permanent recruitment in white collar,” Williams said. “On blue collar it has been a bit slower to pick up, but we expect to see an improvement in that business.

“The Biden stimulus is clearly helping the economy as a whole, there is no question the U.S. economy is coming back strongly, partly due to the vaccine roll out and partly due to the stimulus,” Williams told Reuters after Adecco posted is first quarter results. “We tend to benefit from the early stages of a recovery.” (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa)