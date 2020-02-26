Adecco beats earnings estimate, says mindful of coronavirus impact

ZURICH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Staffing company Adecco Group on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit and said it was mindful of potential disruption to its manufacturing supply chains caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Adecco, which competes with Randstad and ManpowerGroup in the temporary staffing market, posted a net profit of 256 million euros ($278 million) for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of 112 million euros a year earlier.

Analyst forecast a profit of 207 million euros in a company-gathered poll.

Revenue fell 3% to 5.96 billion euros, matching forecasts.