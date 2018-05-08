Adecco Group sees revenue growing at 5-6 pct rate

ZURICH, May 8 (Reuters) - Adecco Group reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings as the world’s largest staffing company said revenue growth was running at an underlying 5-6 percent in March and April.

Switzerland-based Adecco said its revenue fell 1 percent in reported terms and rose 4 percent on an organic basis to 5.69 billion euros ($6.78 billion) in the three months ended March 31, in line with the average estimate of 5.69 billion euros in Reuters poll of analysts.

Net income fell 26 percent to 130 million euros, missing the poll estimate of 149 million. ($1 = 0.8396 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Revill)