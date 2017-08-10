FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adecco Q2 profit rises 1 pct, hiring momentum continues
August 10, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 2 months ago

Adecco Q2 profit rises 1 pct, hiring momentum continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Adecco said positive hiring momentum had continued into the second half of 2017 as the world’s largest staffing company reported second-quarter profit roughly in line with expectations.

The Swiss company said on Thursday net profit rose 1 percent to 192 million euros ($225.3 million) in the three months ended June 30, near the average analyst estimate of 194 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose to 5.97 billion euros from 5.7 billion euros a year earlier, just below expectations of 6.03 billion euros.

“Positive momentum continued in June 2017, with a growth rate of 6 percent, organically and trading days adjusted, and volume growth in July was similar to June,” Adecco said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8521 euros Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

