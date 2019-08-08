Adecco Q2 revenue falls, weakness continues into Q3

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Adecco Group reported its revenues falling by 3% during its second quarter as the staffing company said hiring slowed in Europe’s automotive and manufacturing sector.

Adecco’s revenue fell 3% in the three months to the end of June when adjusted for currency movements and trading days, a worsening situation from the first quarter, when the Swiss company’s revenues fell by 2%.

“Organic revenue growth slowed in the quarter, driven mainly by Europe. This partly reflected robust growth in the same period of the prior year, and also continued weakness in automotive and manufacturing sectors in many European economies,” Chief Executive Alain Dehaze said in a statement on Thursday.