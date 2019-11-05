Switzerland Market Report
Adecco Q3 revenue drops as slowdown weighs

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Adecco Group said “challenging market conditions in Europe and the U.S.” were weighing on the temporary staffing company’s results as it reported a 2% drop in third-quarter revenue.

Revenue fell to 5.89 billion euros ($6.55 billion), the company said on Tuesday, just missing expectations for 5.92 billion, according to Refinitiv data. When adjusted for trading days and currency movements, the Swiss company’s revenue fell 4%.

Tough conditions continued at the start of the fourth quarter, Adecco said, with revenues down 4% when adjusted for trading days and currencies in September and October. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

