Adecco Q4 profit beats forecasts, growth slows at start of 2018

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - Adecco posted better-than-expected profit during the fourth quarter of 2017 but revenue growth slowed at the start of 2018, the world’s biggest staffing company said on Thursday.

Adecco, whose results like other staffing companies are often seen as a proxy for the health of the broader economy, said net profit rose 38 percent to 297 million euros ($362 million). The figure beat estimates for a net profit of 203 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenue increased 3 percent to 6.057 billion euros, better than the 6.01 billion euros expected in the poll. The increase when adjusted for trading days and currency effects was 7 percent, but slowed to a 5 percent rise in January and February, the Swiss company said.

It proposed a dividend of 2.50 Swiss francs, up from 2.40 francs a year earlier. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)