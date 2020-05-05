Switzerland Market Report
Adecco reports Q1 loss as coronavirus savages staffing sector

ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - Adecco Group reported a first quarter loss on Tuesday as the new coronavirus sent home temporary workers in factories and as offices shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Revenue fell 9% to 5.14 billion euros ($5.61 billion), better than the 4.9 billion euros forecast by analysts in a company gathered consensus. The company reported a 348 million euro net loss as it was also hit by goodwill impairment charge relating to its business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

