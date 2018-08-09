Adecco revenue growth slows in second quarter

ZURICH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Adecco reported profit slightly below expectations on Thursday as the staffing company said revenue growth slowed.

The Swiss company, which supplies temporary and permanent workers to industry and offices, said net profit during the three months to the end of June fell 11 percent to 170 million euros ($197.3 million), just missing the average of 173 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. It said revenue increased by 4 percent when adjusted for currency effects, acquisitions and working days during June and July, the same as in the second quarter and weaker than the 6 percent rate in the first three months of the year.