Adecco says revenue growth slows during third quarter

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Adecco Group said its revenue growth halved during its third quarter, confirming a weaker trend seen by the global staffing industry as economic uncertainty weighs on hiring.
Adecco said its revenue growth decelerated to 2 percent in the three months that ended Sept. 30, down from the 4 percent rate in the previous three months.
The company, whose figures are closely watched for clues about the health of the broader economy, said revenue growth - when adjusted for trading days and currency changes - slowed further to 1 percent in September and October combined.
Rivals Randstad and ManpowerGroup have already reported slowing revenue growth during their third quarter, reflecting greater caution among companies as economic growth slows.
