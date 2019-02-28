Switzerland Market Report
February 28, 2019 / 6:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Adecco sees hiring slow further after disappointing Q4

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Adecco Group said hiring continued to slow at the start of this year after a goodwill impairment on its German business led the world’s biggest staffing company to post a loss for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adecco said it suffered a net loss of 112 million euros ($127.40 million) during the three months to the end of December after recording a goodwill impairment of 270 million euros.

Analysts in an Infront Data poll had expected a net profit of 150 million euros. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below