Adecco's 3Q earnings miss forecasts as charges hit

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Adecco reported worse-than-expected earnings during its third quarter on Tuesday as the world’s largest staffing company was hit by a big non-cash writedown in the value of its trademarks.

The Swiss company said net profit fell 29 percent to 123 million euros ($142.75 million), missing forecasts of 212 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sales for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose 2 percent to 5.9 billion euros, missing forecasts of 6.01 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8616 euros) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)