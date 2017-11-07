FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adecco's 3Q earnings miss forecasts as charges hit
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 7, 2017 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Adecco's 3Q earnings miss forecasts as charges hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Adecco reported worse-than-expected earnings during its third quarter on Tuesday as the world’s largest staffing company was hit by a big non-cash writedown in the value of its trademarks.

The Swiss company said net profit fell 29 percent to 123 million euros ($142.75 million), missing forecasts of 212 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sales for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose 2 percent to 5.9 billion euros, missing forecasts of 6.01 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8616 euros) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.