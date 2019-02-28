UPDATE 1-Adecco sees hiring slow further after German business spoils Q4

(Adds detail, background)

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Adecco Group said hiring in Europe continued to slow at the start of this year after a goodwill impairment on its German business led the world’s biggest staffing company to post a loss for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Hiring trends have been closely watched, with increasing concerns about slowing economic growth amid a trade war between the United States and China and fears about Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“In the first quarter of 2019, revenues in January declined by 2 percent year-on-year, organically and trading days adjusted, and volume trends in February slightly decelerated,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“The slowdown continues to be driven by European markets, and is partly a reflection of challenging year-on-year comparables.”

Adecco posted a net loss of 112 million euros ($127.4 million) during the three months through December after recording a goodwill impairment of 270 million euros from the German unit.

Analysts in an Infront Data poll had expected a net profit of 150 million euros.

The company will propose a dividend of 2.50 francs per share for 2018, also slightly below poll estimates.

Fourth quarter revenue rose by 1 percent to 6.1 billion euros, but was down 1 percent when adjusted for trading days, as growth in the important French market stalled. Revenues in Germany and Austria fell, in part due to slowing demand.

The group said Mark De Smedt, regional head of northern Europe which includes Germany and Austria, was leaving the company and Christophe Catoir, currently head of France, would also assume responsibility for northern Europe from April 1.