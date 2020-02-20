Market News
February 20, 2020 / 9:03 AM

Chip designer Dialog de-risks with $500 mln Adesto deal

BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Anglo-German chip designer Dialog Semiconductor is buying California-based Adesto Technologies for $500 million to diversify further away from its reliance Apple, it said on Thursday.

Dialog, which specialises in power-management chips and low-energy Bluetooth products used in fitness trackers and cordless earphones, will pay $12.55 per share in a cash deal representing a 57% premium to Adesto’s closing price on Wednesday.

For Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli, the deal marks another step towards de-risking Dialog after it struck a $600 million deal with Apple in 2018 to hand over people and patents behind the main integrated power-management circuits in the iPhone.

“The strategic value (of the Adesto deal) is more in the industrial internet of things - smart buildings, smart cities,” Bagherli told Reuters on Thursday.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
