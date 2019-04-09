Adevinta completes more than $6 bln IPO, Norway's largest in 13 years

OSLO, April 9 (Reuters) - Norway’s Adevinta completed a long-planned initial public offering on Tuesday, valuing the fast-growing online classified ads group at more than 53 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.20 billion) ahead of its market debut on Wednesday.

It was the Nordic nation’s largest IPO since 2006 and the fourth biggest overall, exceeded only by the past listings of Equinor, Telenor and REC Silicon.