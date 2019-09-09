Financials
September 9, 2019 / 6:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Adevinta's Leboncoin to buy French Argus Group

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Adevinta’s French unit Leboncoin has agreed to buy Argus Group, boosting its position as a market place for second-hand cars in France, the Norwegian company said on Monday.

In 2018, Argus had revenues of 39.1 million euros ($43.11 million) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 5.4 million euros, it added.

The value of the transaction would not be disclosed, Adevinta said. ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below