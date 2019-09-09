Adevinta's Leboncoin to buy French Argus Group

OSLO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Adevinta’s French unit Leboncoin has agreed to buy Argus Group, boosting its position as a market place for second-hand cars in France, the Norwegian company said on Monday.

In 2018, Argus had revenues of 39.1 million euros ($43.11 million) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 5.4 million euros, it added.

The value of the transaction would not be disclosed, Adevinta said. ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)