OSLO, June 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s Adevinta has acquired two online businesses in France, Locasun and PayCar, for an undisclosed sum to help develop its Leboncoin service, France’s number one peer-to-peer marketplace, the company said on Thursday.

Locasun is a holiday rental and travel marketplace while PayCar is a start-up specialising in peer-to-peer payment for second-hand vehicles. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)