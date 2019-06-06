UPDATE 1-Norway's Adevinta buys 2 online businesses in France

(Adds details)

OSLO, June 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian classified ad company Adevinta has bought two online businesses in France - Locasun and PayCar - for an undisclosed sum to help develop its Leboncoin online platform for buyers and sellers, the company said on Thursday.

Locasun is a holiday rental and travel marketplace while PayCar is a start-up specialising in peer-to-peer payment for second-hand vehicles.

In April, the fast-growing classified ads company became Norway’s most valuable initial public offering in 13 years, priced at about $7 billion. It said at the time that it would aim to expand via mergers and acquisitions.

Adevinta has online classified ads businesses in France, Brazil, Spain and the Nordic countries, among others. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Deepa Babington)