Adevinta CEO seeks to overcome soft online ad markets

OSLO, May 14 (Reuters) - Norway’s Adevinta is working to regain market share in online advertising that it lost while making adjustments to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Norwegian company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“There’s been some softness in advertising markets following the GDPR, and Facebook and (Alphabet’s) Google have increased their market share somewhat,” Adevinta Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal told Reuters.

The company earlier on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in first-quarter earnings amid growth in its core classified advertising sites and cost cuts at start-up ventures. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)