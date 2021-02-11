Adevinta Q4 revenue beats forecast, eBay deal on track

OSLO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Norway’s Adevinta posted stronger-than-expected revenues for the final three months of 2020 and said its planned takeover of eBay’s online classifieds business remains on track for completion in the first quarter this year.

The Oslo-listed company’s October-December revenue was flat year-on-year at 200.2 million euros ($242.8 million), while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average had expected 186.4 million euros. ($1 = 0.8246 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)