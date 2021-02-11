UPDATE 2-Adevinta warns of pressure on margins after Q4 earnings beat

* Revenue flat at 200.2 mln euros in Q4 vs poll 186.4 mln

* EBITDA fell to 51.3 mln euros in Q4 vs poll 47.5 mln

* Sees negative pressure on earnings margin in 2021

* Aims to close $9.2 bln purchase of eBay unit in Q1

* Shares drop 7% in early trade (Adds CEO, share price, background)

OSLO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Norway’s Adevinta reported higher than expected revenues and earnings for the final three months of 2020 but said its earnings margin would come under pressure this year, sending its shares down 7% in early trade.

October to December revenue at the Oslo-listed online classifieds company was flat year-on-year at 200.2 million euros ($242.8 million), while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average had expected a drop to 186.4 million euros.

Adevinta’s business contracted sharply in the second quarter of 2020 as online sites for autos, real estate and jobs suffered amid Europe’s first wave of COVID-19 lockdowns, but many users have since returned.

The company currently sees solid growth in revenue generated when people buy and sell items from home, but this is less profitable than other parts of Adevinta’s business, such as housing ads, leading to pressure on margins this year, it said.

“It’s not a big effect, but if anyone had thought our margins would rise a great deal, we’re saying we don’t think so,” Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal told Reuters.

“Digital habits are accelerating, and it’s favourable to us that people become accustomed to carrying out online transactions,” Ryssdal said.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), including joint ventures, fell 2% year-on-year to 51.3 million euros in the fourth quarter, beating the 47.5 million euros expected by analysts.

Adevinta’s planned acquisition of eBay’s classified ads unit for $9.2 billion in cash and shares remains on track to close in the first quarter of 2021, the company said.

Following closure of the eBay deal, Adevinta plans to update its long-term financial targets some time in the second half of 2021.

Adevinta’s shares traded 6.9% lower at 0815 GMT, underperforming a flat Oslo benchmark stock index.