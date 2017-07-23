FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
23 days ago
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q2 net profit up 8.7 pct, above expectations
July 23, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 23 days ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q2 net profit up 8.7 pct, above expectations

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, July 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on Sunday posted an 8.7 percent rise in second quarter profit, above analysts' expectations. Higher fee income boosted second-quarter revenues by 3.9 percent, the bank said in a statement. The emirate's largest sharia-compliant bank made a net profit of 551.6 million dirhams ($150.3 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared to 507.3 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said.

Arqaam Capital had forecast a net profit of 526 million dirhams for ADIB, while EFG Hermes' projection was 494 million dirhams.

ADIB booked provisions totalling 216.4 million dirhams in the second quarter, down 7.5 percent. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho;Editing by Saeed Azhar)

