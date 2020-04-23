Adidas plans a multi-billion euro bond - manager magazine

BERLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Adidas plans a multi-billion euro bond so that it no longer needs the government-backed loan it agreed earlier this month to help it get through the coronavirus crisis, Manager Magazine reported on Thursday.

Without citing its sources, the magazine said Adidas first had to get a credit rating from a large ratings agency. The magazine said the company had confirmed that fact. Adidas was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Edward Taylor)