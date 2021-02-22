Adidas says to resume dividend payments to shareholders

FILE PHOTO: 'Adidas' store is seen closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Munich, Germany, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sporting goods maker Adidas announced plans to resume dividend payments to shareholders after suspending payouts last year as a condition for a government-backed loan to get it through the coronavirus crisis.

Adidas said on Monday it would pay a dividend of 3 euros per share for 2020, or a total of 585 million euros ($709.96 million).

The move comes after a series of financing measures, including obtaining strong investment-grade ratings, issuing bonds worth 1.5 billion euros and securing a new syndicated loan of 1.5 billion euros with partner banks, Adidas said.

($1 = 0.8240 euros)