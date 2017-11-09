Adidas reports more strong growth in N.America, China

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Adidas reported another strong quarter of sales and profit growth, driven by expansion in China and North America, where it has been taking market share from arch rival Nike.

Adidas reported third-quarter sales rose 9 percent to 5.677 billion euros ($6.59 billion), while net profit jumped more than a third to 526 million euros, versus average analyst forecasts for 5.86 billion and 512 million euros respectively.

Adidas, which hiked its full-year outlook in July, reiterated its forecast for 2017 currency-neutral sales to rise between 17 and 19 percent and for net income to increase at between 26 and 28 percent. ($1 = 0.8618 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)