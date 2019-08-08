Consumer Goods and Retail
August 8, 2019 / 5:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Adidas sees better second half, confirms 2019 outlook,

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German sportwear company Adidas said on Thursday it expects sales growth to pick up in the second half of the year after it managed to stem a decline in Europe in the second quarter, reiterating its full-year outlook

Second-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 4% to 5.51 billion euros ($6.18 billion), slightly shy of average analyst forecasts for 5.54 billion. Attributable net profit jumped by a third to 531 million, ahead of consensus for 459 million.

The company said it was confident sales would accelerate in the second half, allowing it to confirm a full-year outlook for currency-neutral sales growth of 5-8% and net income from continuing operations of between 1.88 and 1.95 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below