Adidas sees better second half, confirms 2019 outlook,

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German sportwear company Adidas said on Thursday it expects sales growth to pick up in the second half of the year after it managed to stem a decline in Europe in the second quarter, reiterating its full-year outlook

Second-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 4% to 5.51 billion euros ($6.18 billion), slightly shy of average analyst forecasts for 5.54 billion. Attributable net profit jumped by a third to 531 million, ahead of consensus for 459 million.

The company said it was confident sales would accelerate in the second half, allowing it to confirm a full-year outlook for currency-neutral sales growth of 5-8% and net income from continuing operations of between 1.88 and 1.95 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)